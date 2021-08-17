Incumbents Sen. Pam Beidle, Dels. Sandy Bartlett, Mark Chang and Mike Rogers file to continue to represent District 32

Four Democratic incumbents have filed for candidacy in 2022, looking to continue to represent District 32: Sen. Pam Beidle and Dels. Sandy Bartlett, Mark Chang and Mike Rogers.
The four filed Tuesday morning, Beidle said. Beidle is seeking a second term as state senator. She represented District 32 as a delegate from 2007 to January 2019, and served on the Anne Arundel County Council from 1998 to 2006.
Beidle said her experience serving on a hospital board, as the owner of an insurance brokerage and her years of public service in elected office make her the right person for the seat.
She has always considered herself a servant and a leader, Beidle said Tuesday. “Experience counts,” she said. She has advocated for the safety and health of people in memory care or assisted living facilities in her time as a senator.
A bill passed this year, sponsored by Beidle, will create standards for “memory care” facilities, including staffing ratios. Those standards will help ensure that the services paid for are actually performed.
Beidle said cooperating with dozens of other senators isn’t always easy.
“It’s about how we listen and try to amend to make it the best it can be,” she said.
Democratic County Councilperson Sarah Lacey filed to run for the District 32 senate seat last month. The two will compete in the 2022 primary.
Sandy Bartlett filed for re-election Tuesday morning. This year she sponsored a bill which would require law enforcement to notify parents when their child is in custody or being interrogated, but the legislation wasn’t approved by the end of the session.
She is going to try again during the 2022 session, and said if re-elected she will continue to advocate for juvenile justice reform and ways to keep children out of court.
“There are unfortunately more and more individuals who are just barely 19 getting involved in the legal system,” she said.
Bartlett said because she serves on the judicial committee, she doesn’t talk often to business owners through her work. She is meeting with some owners ahead of the 2022 session so she can understand their concerns as she votes on laws that affect them.
“I’m eager to see what the next session and hopefully re-election brings,” she said.
Retired Army Col. Mike Rogers is seeking another term representing District 32. He said he wants to continue working on consumer protection issues, unemployment insurance and all things veteran in his second term.
“Some protections I’ll be looking at can have a positive impact for all Marylanders,” he said.
Mark Chang is also seeking re-election as a delegate in District 32. He has served the region since 2015.