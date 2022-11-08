Polls open for Election Day in Anne Arundel County

Anne Arundel County voters will cast their ballots today for federal, state and local races including Congress, governor, General Assembly, county executive and County Council.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at dozens of locations across Anne Arundel. A list of polling places, including information on closures and wait times, can be found at: trib.al/jopq4EJ. Ballot drop boxes will be open until 8 p.m. for voters to deposit mail-in ballots.

Eight days of early voting in Anne Arundel County resulted in 38,925 residents casting their ballots ahead of Election Day. Anne Arundel’s combined turnout between in-person and mailed ballots as of Sunday was 80,361, or 19.7%.

Voters will decide between Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and Republican challenger Jessica Haire, a County Council member from Edgewater.

Pittman, a Democrat, won a surprise victory in 2018 against incumbent Republican Steve Schuh on the promises he would improve government services, implement smart growth and close the opportunity gap for people from various socio-economic backgrounds.

Haire, who spent the past four years on the County Council as one of three Republicans, is promising that under her leadership residents will see tax cuts, reduced crime, a better public education system and less government red tape for small businesses. In winning her party’s nomination, Haire defeated four challengers — former Annapolis Del. Herb McMillan, former Council member John Grasso, corporate recruiter Chris Jahn and engineer Fernando Berra.

A recent poll by The Capital and Annapolis-based polling firm OpinionWorks showed Pittman leading in the race by 8 percentage points with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.8.

Also on the ballot are 13 ballot measures, including eight related to county government. Some questions will make only small changes, such as the names of commissions and making the County Charter more inclusive. Others, such as a question that would increase term limits on the County Council from two consecutive four-year terms to three, would fundamentally change how the county operates, allowing legislators to serve more than a decade at a time.

Tuesday’s election will determine the makeup of the Anne Arundel County Council which has a four to three Democratic majority. Republicans are hoping to regain control for the first time since 2014.

In District 1, which comprises Severn, Jessup and Linthicum, former council member Pete Smith, a Democrat, is facing property manager Jeremy Shifflett, a Republican.

Incumbent Democrat Allison Pickard is taking on Republican small business owner Noel Smith and Libertarian David Sgambellone to represent District 2 which includes Glen Burnie.

Nathan Volke, a Republican incumbent from District 3 will face write-in Democrat Michael Gendel to maintain his seat representing the Pasadena area.

In District 4, former school board member Julie Hummer, a Democrat, is up against real estate agent Cheryl Renshaw, a Republican.

Amanda Fiedler is defending her District 5 seat, which covers Arnold and Severna Park, against Democratic challenger Carl Neimeyer, a business owner.

In the Annapolis area District 6, Lisa Rodvien is seeking a second term against Republican challenger and former Annapolis Mayor Mike Pantelides.

District 7 will match Republican businesswoman Shannon Leadbetter against tech support specialist Shawn Livingston, a Democrat.

Due to a county Board of Elections decision, mail-in and provisional ballots won’t be counted until after Election Day. Canvassing will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday and end on Nov. 18.