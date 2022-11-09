Early Election Day returns begin to roll in for Anne Arundel County races

Early election returns will begin to roll in as Election Day polls closed Tuesday night. But it could still be days until winners are determined in some Anne Arundel County races.

Throughout the day, a steady stream of voters flowed through county polling places, citing civic duty, change, a tense governor’s race and a ballot referendum that would legalize recreational marijuana as their motivation.

One of the most closely watched local races is for Anne Arundel County executive, which pits incumbent Democrat Steuart Pittman against Republican County Council member Jessica Haire. All seven County Council races are up for grabs as well as races for Maryland General Assembly, sheriff, Orphans Court and state’s attorney.

Results from 13 ballot question, including eight specific to Anne Arundel County government, also will be forthcoming.

Although multiple court rulings have cleared the way for mail-in ballot counting to begin ahead of Election Day, the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections announced last month that it would not begin counting mail-in and provisional ballots until Thursday.

Anne Arundel’s five-member majority Republican board announced additional canvassing dates are scheduled for Nov. 15, 16, 17 and 18. The board has reserved Monday as an additional canvassing date if needed.

“The Anne Arundel County Board has determined that, based on its experiences in the most recent elections (including the July 19th Gubernatorial Primary), it has the appropriate resources available to canvass all mail-in and provisional ballots within the 10 day window between Election Day and the Nov. 18 certification date and therefore early canvassing of mail-in ballots will not be required,” the board said in an Oct. 15 news release.

Eight days of early voting in Anne Arundel County resulted in 38,925 residents casting their ballots ahead of Election Day. Anne Arundel’s combined turnout between in-person and mailed ballots as of Monday was 80,843, or 19.8% of the county’s eligible 406,492 voters, according to the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections.