About 71,000 Anne Arundel mail-in ballots returned so far. Today is the deadline to request absentee ballot

With two weeks until Election Day, about 71,000 Anne Arundel voters who requested a mail-in ballot have returned them so far, roughly 45% of the total.
The deadline for requesting a ballot arrives today. Voters can either place a paper ballot request in a dropbox by 8 p.m. Tuesday or request a one online until midnight.
As of Monday, voters have been keen on the secure drop boxes, with 49,100 ballots placed in the 32 spread across Anne Arundel. Another 21,600 returned their ballots by mail, said county Elections Director Joe Torre. Anne Arundel County about 406,000 eligible voters, according to county voter registration data. The totals mean that 17.5% of them have cast ballots so far.
Election officials statewide began counting ballots earlier this month in anticipation of more people voting by mail or through drop boxes. Ballot counting, also known as canvassing, can be viewed each day on the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections YouTube page, Arundel TV. However, the results won’t be reported until all in-person polls have closed on Election Night. The board has added about 25 staff members to help in the effort.
“Things have gone very well,” Torre said of canvassing efforts. “Dropboxes are in place; they are receiving a lot of ballots and applications. Our staff has been wonderful.”
Anne Arundel residents can drop off their ballots at drop boxes until 8 p.m. on election day. Each drop box is monitored day and night by a security camera, and ballots are retrieved by a bipartisan team of election workers twice a day, Torre said.
Earlier this month, the county Board of Elections received a report that individuals were collecting completed ballots for Anne Arundel voters, an act prohibited by the board. There have been no similar reports in recent weeks, Torre said.
Those planning to vote in-person may do so at seven early voting locations beginning Monday and at 31 election day voting centers on Nov. 3.
Thanks to media coverage, requests by Gov. Larry Hogan and other efforts, the county board has filled all of its election judge positions for both early voting and election day voting centers, Torre said. Another 200 volunteers from each party are on standby if a judge drops out or is sick, he said.
Torre expects about 85% of registered voters to turn out for the general election, or about 337,500 people. About 72% of county registered voters cast ballots in the 2016 election, according to state election data.
Of the ballots the county election board has received thus far, about 43,000 are from Democrats, 14,000 are from Republicans, and 13,000 are from unaffiliated or third-party voters. Nearly half, 49.8% of Democratic voters who requested a ballot have returned theirs. About 40% of Republicans and other parties have done so.
Across Maryland, roughly 579,000 of the more than 1.5 million voters who requested a ballot have returned them. Montgomery County, which has the most ballot requests of any other jurisdiction with almost 360,000 requests, has seen about a third of those returned, the most in the state.