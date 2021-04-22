Who’s in, who’s out and who’s on the fence in 2021 Annapolis election

Annapolis voters will choose a mayor and City Council in November.
With the filing deadline for candidates on July 26, and the Democratic and Republican primaries set for Sept. 21, it is likely many candidates will wait until later this year to enter a race. But with just over three months to go until the filing deadline, some incumbents and a few challengers have begun to announce their candidacies.
Here’s a look at who’s in the race so far, who won’t seek another term and candidates who have yet to make an official decision.
Mayor
Mayor Gavin Buckley, a Democrat announced in December that he is seeking a second term, although he made no secret of his plans to ask voters for another four years.
“I dreamed about doing this a long time ago when a lot of people told me it wouldn’t be possible that a guy with a funny accent and a bad haircut could run for office in America,” he said during his 20-minute, announcement speech. “But people embraced our message.”
Buckley surged to victory in 2017 over incumbent Republican Mike Pantelides after running on a platform of environmental justice, fiscal responsibility and unity — his slogan was “One Annapolis.”
He has said his campaign will focus on the challenges his administration faced, the 2018 murders in the Capital Gazette newsroom and the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as progress on changes to the city. Annapolis recently selected a team that will redevelop the Hillman Garage downtown and the City Dock area.
He is likely to face opponents who will focus on the growth in city spending. Buckley’s first year included a 9% increase in the property tax rate he said was necessary to pay for costs of government hidden by previous administrations.
No Republican or independent candidate has announced a challenge, although Pantelides has been mentioned by some observers.
Ward 1
Alderwoman Elly Tierney, a Democrat in her first term, has indicated that she intends to seek a second term but has not filed or announced her plans. She recently sold her business, a bed and breakfast inn, to focus on the issue of short-term rentals in the ward.
No Republican or independent candidate has come forward to challenge her.
Ward 1 covers the Historic District in Annapolis and well as parts of West Street and surrounding neighborhoods.
Ward 2
After 14 years as alderman, Fred Paone announced on April 9 he will not seek a fifth term on the Annapolis City Council.
Paone, a retired assistant county prosecutor who lives in Admiral Heights, has been part of the minority party on the council through his career, and in the last four years was the lone Republican.
“It is time for someone else to take the reins in Ward 2,” he said. “Hopefully, that someone will have a sense of political balance and will be able to articulately express both favor and opposition to relevant issues in an appropriate manner with the well-being of our neighbors in mind.”
Two candidates have announced campaigns for the seat.
She said her priorities will include increasing access to and education about city services, improving walkability and building community.
“I’ve always been a person that if I saw something that needed to be done. I jumped in and did it,” said O’Neill, who has lived in Ward 2′s Admiral Heights neighborhood since 2004 with her husband Sean, and two kids. “I feel that our ward could get a boost. I think that there’s a lot of things that could be improved upon.”
Scott T. Gibson, the chief strategy officer at Melwood, a health equity nonprofit that advocates for people with disabilities, has filed to run as a Republican in April.
Gibson’s campaign will focus on improving walkability, improving water access and increasing job opportunities in Annapolis by making the city a more attractive place for businesses to set up shop. But to do those things, the city must fix its finances, he said.
“If we want to move from dreaming an idea to reality, we have got to get our financial house in order. We do not have a revenue problem. We have a spending problem,” the Admiral Heights resident said.
Ward 2 includes neighborhoods centered around Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, including Admiral Heights, Germantown and West Annapolis.
Ward 3
Alderwoman Rhona Pindell-Charles plans to seek a second term.
She plans to formally kick off her campaign Sunday with present a Pre-Birthday Drive-By on Vincent Street in Parole, directly across the street from Walter S. Mills-Parole Elementary School.
If elected to a third term, the Democrat said she would spend the next four years turning the Parole area into an attractive tourist destination in the same vein as the Annapolis Historic District or Eastport. The effort would include seeking state and federal grants to upgrade facades of old buildings and other efforts meant to increase the revenue potential of her ward.
“What I’ve noticed is Ward 3 is Annapolis in miniature,” Pindell Charles said. “Our history dates back to the Civil War ... Why can’t we have Ward 3 as a destination for tourists?”
Keanuú Smith-Brown, the former District 30 Democratic Club president, announced in February he is running for Pindell Charles’ seat in the primary.
Among his policy priorities are public safety, police reform, immigration services, food and housing security, fiscal responsibility and extended transportation services.
“I have no other choice,” he said. “We need somebody to represent everybody, not just Ward 3. It’s about the City of Annapolis.”
No Republican or independent has announced plans to run in the ward.
The ward is centered on Forest Drive and West Street at the city’s western side.
Ward 4
Toni Strong Pratt, a former co-chair of the faith and community-based organization Anne Arundel Connecting Together, declared she will run as a Democrat on April 17.
Strong Pratt is a longtime advocate for additional mental health, addiction, transportation resources as well as more affordable housing, greater education opportunities and stronger gun violence measures in public housing communities.
This is her second run for the council seat in Ward 4. She lost to incumbent Alderwoman Sheila Finlayson in the 2017 city primary. Finlayson won by 17 votes out of the 335 cast by voters.
Finlayson has not announced whether she will seek another term.
The ward stretches from the Bates Cultural Center on Smithville Street to the other side of Forest Drive and then along the southern side of Aris T. Allen Boulevard.
Ward 5
Alderman Brooks Schandelmeier will seek to retain the council seat he was appointed to in September. He said he hopes to enact affordable housing policies and closing the digital divide.
Schandelmeier worked in Annapolis and Anne Arundel politics for nearly a decade, before he was chosen by the Annapolis Democratic Central Committee to replace outgoing alderman Marc Rodriguez.
If elected, Schandelmeier said he hopes to use a full term to pass bills that help expand the housing inventory in the city like a recently introduced ordinance that would legalize and regulate accessory dwelling units in some zoning districts.
No other candidates have filed to run in the ward.
The ward includes neighborhoods between Hilltop Drive and Forest Drive, then south to include the Hunt Meadow and Annapolis Overlook.
Ward 6
Alderman DaJuan Gay has not indicated whether he intends to seek a full term on the council.
A Democrat, Gay was elected as a write-in candidate in a 2019 special election. A college student and community activist Gay has focused on issues of equity and resources for his ward.
No other candidate has announced a run.
The ward cuts from Eastport, across Forest Drive. It includes neighborhoods that include Eastport Terrace and Harbor House, as well as the Robinwood public housing complexes.
Ward 7
Savidge, a Democrat, won the seat in 2017 by running on a platform of environmental protection. In his first term, Savidge has helped pass several pieces of legislation to that end, including a forest conservation bill, another related to critical areas and no-discharge zones and successfully enacting a city-wide polystyrene ban.
He also championed the creation of the deputy city manager for resilience and sustainability to oversee the city’s resiliency initiatives.
Savidge said a second term would let him keep the momentum going of enacting environmental policies he sees as beneficial to Annapolis.
“It’s an important voice to maintain, the environmental voice, in a water town surrounded by five bodies of water,” Savidge said. “It’s been a joy working with the city and residents. There is still more to do.”
He is the only candidate to announce for the election in the ward.
The city’s eastern-most ward, it includes communities along Edgewood Drive, Bay Ridge Drive and Bay Ridge Road.
Ward 8
Alderman Ross Arnett has said he intends to seek another term but has not made a formal announcement.
Arnett, a Democrat, has represented Ward 8 since 2007. No other candidate has made an official announcement in the ward.
The ward includes Eastport and neighborhoods along the northern bank of Back Creek.
This story will be updated as additional candidates announce or file. If you are a candidate who is interested in announcing their campaign to The Capital please email Brooks DuBose at bdubose@capgaznews.com.