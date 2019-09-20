HUD Secretary Ben Carson makes dismissive comments about transgender people, angering agency staff

“Boys who say, 'I feel like a girl today, I want to go into the girl’s lavatory -- that is such a bunch of garbage. If we continue to cater to that, where will it lead? Where will it lead us to be?” Carson said in an interview with the Eternal Word Television Network, a Catholic TV program, posted in 2016 while he was running for president. “I mean, it’s beyond ridiculous that you take the most abnormal situation and then you make everyone else conform to it ... when we start trying to impose the extra rights based on a few people who perhaps are abnormal, where does that lead?”