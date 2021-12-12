Critics of Maryland’s congressional redistricting are promising lawsuits. Legal experts say they face an uphill battle.

Following the 2020 census, Maryland joined California, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas as the states where a majority of the population is nonwhite. Under the state’s new maps, the Prince George’s County-centered 4th District and the Baltimore-focused 7th District remain the only two districts with a majority Black electorate. Taken together, Black, Hispanic, Asian and other nonwhite voters also comprise a majority of the voters in the 5th District, which runs from Prince George’s County to Southern Maryland, although no single group makes up a majority of voters there.