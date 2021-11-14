Maryland legislators’ maps would leap U.S. Rep. Andy Harris’ district over the Chesapeake Bay to bring in more Democrats. Will they go further?

The prospect of being shut out on the congressional map has galled many Republicans, even those who don’t favor Harris’s brand of right-wing politics, who view it as a naked power grab in a state where about a third of voters reliably support the GOP. But it’s been urged by some Democratic partisans eager for any advantage in next year’s midterm elections — with Democrats defending a narrow majority in the U.S. House. They see tilting the map in blue states like Maryland as a fair counter to Republican-controlled gerrymandering in places like North Carolina and Texas.