The Maryland General Assembly passed sweeping policing reforms. Here’s what goes into effect first.

Deborah Katz Levi, head of the Baltimore City Public Defender Special Litigation Section, said the public and defense attorneys have long been seeking information about officers’ personnel records, but now, the changes to the law should “pave the way for more access.” This should change the way the police, prosecutors and courts across the state treat those records, as it now grants express access “and should begin to remove the veil of secrecy long surrounding them,” she said.