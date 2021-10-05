Maryland Gov. Hogan’s former chief of staff indicted on federal fraud charges

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s former top aide, Roy McGrath, has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges that he misled the Maryland Environmental Service into paying him a six-figure severance and embezzled funds for personal purposes.
McGrath served as the Republican governor’s chief of staff for 11 weeks in the summer of 2020, resigning just days after The Baltimore Sun reported that he’d negotiated a lucrative payout when he left his prior state job.
It was subsequently revealed that as McGrath departed the environmental service, he led the service’s board members to believe the $233,650 payout had the governor’s blessing. He also was paid more than $55,000 in expense reimbursements shortly after he left.
The indictment says McGrath “falsely represented that the Governor knew of McGrath’s request to the MES Board of Directors for a ‘severance payment’ in the amount of his year salary as MES Executive Director.”
The indictment also accuses McGrath of defrauding MES by obtaining $14,000 to attend a program at Harvard University following his resignation, and for failing to take leave when he took a vacation cruise to Spain, Italy and France in August 2019 and another vacation to Florida in December of that year.
He also used MES funds to make a personal pledge to the Academy Art Museum in Easton, the indictment says.
McGrath’s attorney, Bruce Marcus, could not immediately be reached Tuesday for comment.
The severance payout spurred criminal and legislative investigations, and caused Hogan to distance himself from an aide who had been in his orbit since the 1990s.
State lawmakers called on McGrath to give back the money and passed a law making reforms at the environmental service.
For their investigation, which is ongoing, lawmakers took the rare step of issuing subpoenas to compel McGrath and others from the environmental service to testify, though McGrath offered little information as he invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.
