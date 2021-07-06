City Council President Nick and State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby pay off their federal tax lien, records show

Nick and Marilyn Mosby have paid off a $45,000 federal tax lien filed against them last year, records show.
The power couple — he is Baltimore’s city council president, she is the city’s top prosecutor — had the lien filed against them and their property in February 2020. It related to unpaid federal taxes from between 2014 and 2016, according to the filing in Baltimore City Circuit Court and both Mosbys.
Court records show the lien was recorded as “satisfied” in favor of the government on June 28. The Mosbys’ attorney, A. Scott Bolden, could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.
The unpaid lien surfaced last fall, as Marilyn Mosby was facing questions over her extensive out of state travel. Since then, it was revealed that the U.S. Attorney’s Office is conducting a criminal tax probe of the couple, their campaigns and business interests. The Sun first reported that grand jury subpoenas were issued in relation to that case in March.
Nick Mosby said in October 2020 that he had been in conversations with the IRS for five years and expected “to have the issue resolved in the coming days.” He said it related to an early withdrawal from his retirement savings plan, which he said he did to “support unplanned expenses after a series of family tragedies.”
He then said in November that the lien had been “settled” and “paid.” Then, in an April interview with WYPR’s Tom Hall, Nick said a lien had never been placed on his property: “There’s no lien on any property. However, as I told you that, you know, I did owe taxes like millions of Americans.”
According to the IRS, a lien is the government’s legal claim against property when someone fails to pay a tax debt, and protects the government’s interest in all of a person’s property, including real estate, personal property and financial assets.
Notice of the lien, obtained in Baltimore Circuit Court, showed the couple owed nearly $23,000 for the 2014 tax year, more than $19,000 for 2015 and about $3,000 for 2016.
Since last fall, Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby has purchased two homes in Florida for more than $1 million combined since September, including a condo on the Gulf of Mexico that closed just days before her campaign said it was exploring setting up a legal defense fund for her mounting attorneys’ fees.
Those attorneys’ fees related in part to an Inspector General investigation — requested by Marilyn Mosby — into her travel and private companies she formed, including Mahogany Elite Travel and Consulting. She has said Mahogany exists in name only and was formed to help underserved Black families vacation around the world at affordable prices.
The Inspector General’s office issued a report in mid-February saying that Mosby spent 144 days away from her office in 2018 and 2019, which Mosby has disputed while raising questions about the Inspector General Isabel Cumming.
Cumming’s inquiry and Mosby’s public complaints led to changes in the Board of Estimates’ travel policy for elected officials, who now must come before the board for approval when they receive travel expenses greater than $100. Nick Mosby abstained from the vote.