Baltimore Council President Nick Mosby to propose reviving dollar house program in historically redlined areas

The program would be available only in designated neighborhoods, ones that city officials deem to be overlooked by investors or historically subject to redlining, the racially motivated denial of loans and other services to communities considered less desirable. Eligible neighborhoods would have to have “assets” that can be a hub for revitalization, such as public markets, transit corridors or emerging development activity, according to the bill. City housing officials would choose the neighborhoods; they are not specified in the bill.