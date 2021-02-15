Bipartisan act with more than $1B in aid for Maryland workers, businesses amid coronavirus pandemic signed into law

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday signed into law the RELIEF Act, which provides more than $1 billion in pandemic financial aid, a combination of stimulus payments, tax breaks and help for businesses.
Hogan, a Republican, was joined at a brief ceremony at the State House by the Democratic leaders of the General Assembly, Senate President Bill Ferguson and House of Delegates Speaker Adrienne A. Jones. Top-ranking Democratic and Republican lawmakers stood behind the governor and presiding officers for the ceremony.
Lawmakers took Hogan’s initial proposal and expanded it. The bill won near-universal support when legislators passed it Friday, a little more than three weeks after it was introduced.
“The RELIEF Act offers a real lifeline to those hardest hit: People who are struggling to get by and small businesses desperately trying to stay afloat,” Hogan said.
About 400,000 low-income workers, defined as those who receive the earned income tax credit, will receive direct payments of $300 for an individual and $500 for a couple. And the earned income tax credit benefit will be more generous for the next three years.
Unemployment benefits will be exempt from local and state taxes for 2020 and 2021, though only individuals making less than $75,000 and couples making less than $100,000 are eligible for that tax break.
There also are benefits for businesses, including the ability for some to keep up to $9,000 of sales taxes they collect for the next three months, and a break on increased unemployment taxes for companies that laid off workers.
The RELIEF Act also includes directives for hundreds of millions of dollars in spending on programs to help businesses and nonprofit organizations.