IRS places $45,000 lien against Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby, Del. Nick Mosby for unpaid back taxes

The IRS has placed a $45,000 lien against Marilyn and Nick Mosby — Baltimore’s top prosecutor and its Democratic nominee for City Council president, respectively — for three years worth of unpaid federal taxes, records show.
Notice of the lien seeking to collect unpaid taxes from 2014, 2015 and 2016 was filed in Baltimore Circuit Court in February. The Internal Revenue Service filing shows the couple owes nearly $23,000 for the 2014 tax year, more than $19,000 for 2015 and about $3,000 for 2016.
Marilyn Mosby said she was unaware of the lien and declined to discuss the matter further. Nick Mosby did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
According to the IRS, a lien is the government’s legal claim against your property when you neglect or fail to pay a tax debt, and protects the government’s interest in all your property, including real estate, personal property and financial assets.
Baltimore tax attorney Juda Gabaie said the length of time the IRS takes to pursue funds and file liens “really depends on many factors.”
“They try to give opportunities to taxpayers to try to get them resolved,” he said.
The court filing indicates that the IRS took steps to collect the debt before initiating the lien.
“We have made a demand for payment of this liability, but it remains unpaid. Therefore, there is a lien in favor of the United States on all property and rights to property belonging to the taxpayer,” the court filing said.
As state’s attorney, Marilyn Mosby earns about $242,000 a year. Nick Mosby earns $50,000 as a state delegate, and will make $119,000 as the City Council president if he wins next month’s general election. Mosby took office as state’s attorney in 2015, while Nick Mosby was a city councilman during the tax years in question.
It’s not the first time the Mosbys have faced a tax lien. In 2013, a $5,000 state tax lien was placed on their property. Records show that lien was paid off within two months.
Marilyn Mosby is currently under investigation — an investigation she says she initiated — by the Office of the Inspector General regarding three companies she created last year. In documents establishing the entities, Mosby wrote that Mahogany Elite Consulting would offer legal and consulting services; Mahogany Elite Travel would provide travel and hospitality services; and Mahogany Elite Enterprises LLC would function as a holding company.
Through a spokeswoman, Marilyn Mosby has said the companies exist in name only and that she formed them to eventually help underserved Black families vacation “throughout the world at discount prices.”
The Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office denied a public records request by The Baltimore Sun seeking emails that mention her businesses and are stored on her government computer, arguing that they are exempt from disclosure because they are part of the investigation by Baltimore’s inspector general. Mosby said she has done nothing wrong.
“I have always been transparent and fully disclosed all information in accordance with my ethical obligation,” Mosby wrote.
Nick Mosby served on the City Council from 2011 to 2016, representing West Baltimore. He ran for mayor before dropping out of the race, then was appointed to a seat in the House of Delegates in 2017. He was elected to that position the next year.
Baltimore Sun reporter Tim Prudente contributed to this article.