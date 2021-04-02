Video shows FBI, IRS entering Baltimore City Hall for probe into Mosbys, with help from inspector general

“Further, it speaks volumes to her ill intentions against Nick and Marilyn Mosby that appears to be personally, politically and even racially motivated,” he added. “Let me be painfully clear, this video, coupled with the named prosecutors that we have sought to be removed from this investigation due to their own personal and political animus, are why the Mosbys are being investigated — not because of any wrong doing on their part.” Nick and Marilyn Mosby are Black.