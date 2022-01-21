A world without Roe? Overturning the landmark abortion ruling could have ripple effects, even in a state like Maryland

Maryland allows abortions after viability under certain circumstances, which advocates say is part of the reason it has become a destination for women from out of state. Some people don’t discover, for example, fetal anomalies or develop health problems until past the point when their states allow abortion, activists said. Or, it takes time to arrange or gather money for the trip, pushing the procedure to later in the pregnancy, they said. In any event, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, less than 1% of U.S. abortions are performed at or after 21 weeks of gestation.