Seven takeaways from Baltimore inspector general’s investigation into State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby

Mosby reported on her financial disclosures 41 gifts she received in 2018 and 2019, but she said she offered them up for auction to help crime victims in Baltimore. Her office holds the holiday auction each year in December. So Cumming asked for documentation to substantiate that the gifts were actually auctioned, but she wrote that Mosby didn’t provide any proof. Cumming got a list of all the items donated for the auction, but she wrote that she didn’t see Mosby listed as a donor or any of the gifts listed. Mosby’s attorneys said she actually “over-reported” her gifts in the first place, Cumming wrote.