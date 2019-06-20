Jack Evans to resign from Metro board after probe shows he ‘knowingly’ violated rules

Jack Evans said Thursday that he will resign from Washington’s Metro board next week, after a legal memo became public saying he “knowingly” violated ethics rules to help friends and clients rather than serve the interests of the transit agency.

Evans announced his resignation in a letter to D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson after four and a half years on the board, including three and a half as chairman.

He did not offer an explanation, but the decision came within hours after The Washington Post published a confidential 20-page memo from the outside law firm that investigated Evans for the board’s ethics committee.

It also came a day after Evans reversed himself and acknowledged that he had committed an ethics violation and had agreed to step down as board chairman — although not from the board altogether — as a condition of ending the ethics probe.

“I’m proud of the work the Board has done to lead the agency through some of the most challenging years in its history — the system is in a better position today to serve riders,” Evans said in the letter. “On June 27th, at the conclusion of my term as Chairman, I will resign from the Metro Board of Directors.”

Mendelson (D) accepted Evans’ resignation and declined to comment further.

“The chairman believes Council member Evans chose the correct action,” Mendelson spokeswoman Lindsey Walton said.

Evans will leave in scandal, as the legal memo provides extensive detail about what it described as Evans’s multiple ethics violations. These included failures to disclose his consulting and personal relationships, and to recuse himself from Metro “transactions, discussions and issues” where he had a potential conflict of interest.

“Our investigation uncovered a pattern of conduct in which Evans attempted to and did help his friends and clients and served their interests, rather than the interest of [the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority],” the memo said. “The evidence uncovered through our investigation demonstrates that Evans’s ethical violations occurred not by accident, but ‘knowingly.’ ”

Evans “solicited and accepted money” from people who were “actual or potential WMATA vendors, with business interests that intersected with WMATA interests, and could be served by certain actions or decisions of WMATA or its Board,” the memo said.

Evans’ lawyer, Mark Tuohey, said earlier he had not seen the memo, but noted that the four-member ethics committee concluded that Evans committed only a single violation, a failure to disclose a conflict of interest with Colonial Parking, a major District firm.

The memo fueled calls from elected leaders in Virginia, Maryland and the District for Evans to resign from the Metro board. Three D.C. Council members, David Grosso and Elissa Silverman, both independents elected at large, and Robert C. White Jr. (D-At-Large) urged him to step down Thursday, with Grosso saying Mendelson should remove him if Evans (D-Ward 2) refused. Grosso and Silverman also revived their calls for the council to conduct its own investigation of Evans, its longest-serving member.

The board’s ethics committee initially had not intended to release any of the results of the investigation. The information might not have become public had Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and other officials from the two states not written to the ethics committee demanding that it disclose the results of its probe. There is no formal report because the committee avoided putting anything in writing. Additionally, no written minutes were taken at the ethics committee meetings.

“I have said for years that Jack Evans is unfit to serve on the WMATA board, and he has finally heeded our calls to resign,” Hogan tweeted. “We shined a light on this corruption, but there are still many questions that need to be answered. Maryland provides more than 35% of Metrorail’s operating subsidy — more than any other jurisdiction. We will continue to demand full accountability and transparency for Marylanders and our entire region.”

Said Northam: “WMATA and its leadership must be held to the highest ethical standards — that’s why I called for the results of this investigation to be publicly released. Going forward, there should be a formal process in place to handle potential ethics violations.”

In March, after The Washington Post reported that Evans repeatedly offered to use his influence and connections to help clients of potential employers, the council reprimanded Evans but did not pursue its own probe of his business ties and official actions.

On Thursday, U.S. Reps. Gerald E. Connolly and Don Beyer, both Virginia Democrats, echoed calls days earlier from Hogan for Evans’ resignation. D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), who has repeatedly defended Evans, was mum Thursday.

Apart from the Metro ethics investigation probe, Evans’ legal problems arise primarily from questions over whether he used his official positions to solicit business for his private legal and consulting work.

A federal grand jury is investigating his relationships with clients. The D.C. Council has formally reprimanded him, and he faces a recall vote in his ward.

The resignation ended a four-day whirlwind of revelations that started when the chairman of the ethics committee, Clarence W. Crawford, released a four-page summary of the committee’s findings Monday in response to the requests from Maryland and Virginia officials.

More Washington Post coverage from Robert McCartney »

Crawford said the committee found Evans committed a single violation of Metro’s ethics code. It also said he agreed not to seek reelection as board chair as part of the agreement to close the probe.

Evans initially insisted that the committee had cleared him of any violation and that the decision not to seek reelection had nothing to do with the investigation.