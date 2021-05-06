xml:space="preserve">
Gov. Hogan's Webster Kendrick Boys & Girls Club visit |...

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan works with Ellis L., 10, Jalen Lamkin, and Au-Prince S., 10, on an electric circuit project. The governor visits the Webster Kendrick Boys & Girls Club to announce a new initiative helping young people recover from the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, May 6, 2021.
Gov. Hogan's Webster Kendrick Boys & Girls Club visit | PHOTOS

Ulysses Muñoz
By
May 06, 2021
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan visits the Webster Kendrick Boys & Girls Club to announce a new initiative helping young people recover from the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, May 6, 2021.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan works with Ellis L., 10, Jalen Lamkin, and Au-Prince S., 10, on an electric circuit project. The governor visits the Webster Kendrick Boys & Girls Club to announce a new initiative helping young people recover from the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, May 6, 2021. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan works with Ellis L, 10 on an electric circuit project. The governor visits the Webster Kendrick Boys & Girls Club to announce a new initiative helping young people recover from the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, May 6, 2021. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Jalen Lamkin with the Boys & Girls Club shows Gov. Hogan one of his musical performances. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan visits the Webster Kendrick Boys & Girls Club to announce a new initiative helping young people recover from the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, May 6, 2021. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan visits the Webster Kendrick Boys & Girls Club to announce a new initiative helping young people recover from the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, May 6, 2021. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Confetti Cannons go off as Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan visits the Webster Kendrick Boys & Girls Club to announce a new initiative helping young people recover from the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, May 6, 2021. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan answers questions from reporters during his visit to the Webster Kendrick Boys & Girls Club to announce a new initiative helping young people recover from the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, May 6, 2021. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Maryland School Superintendent Karen Salmon works on an electric circuit activity with Akilah L., 13, center, and Kylah C., 18, at the Webster Kendrick Boys & Girls Club. The governor visited to announce a new initiative helping young people recover from the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, May 6, 2021. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Lorraine Orr, COO of the Boys & Girls Club of America, speaks during a press conference at the Webster Kendrick Boys & Girls Club to announce a new initiative helping young people recover from the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, May 6, 2021. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Maryland School Superintendent Karen Salmon listens to Gov. Larry Hogan speak during a press conference at the Webster Kendrick Boys & Girls Club to announce a new initiative helping young people recover from the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, May 6, 2021. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Kimberly Hill-Miller, principal of Lockerman Bundy Elementary School, speaks during Gov. Larry Hogan's visit to the Webster Kendrick Boys & Girls Club. He announced a new initiative helping young people recover from the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, May 6, 2021. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford listens to Gov. Larry Hogan speak during a press conference at the Webster Kendrick Boys & Girls Club to announce a new initiative helping young people recover from the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, May 6, 2021. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Glenn Fueston, executive director of the Governor's Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, & Victim Services, speaks during a press conference at the Webster Kendrick Boys & Girls Club to announce a new initiative helping young people recover from the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, May 6, 2021. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Gov. Larry Hogan listens as Maryland School Superintendent Karen Salmon speaks during a press conference at the Webster Kendrick Boys & Girls Club to announce a new initiative helping young people recover from the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, May 6, 2021. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford speaks during his visit to the Webster Kendrick Boys & Girls Club to announce a new initiative helping young people recover from the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, May 6, 2021. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan answers questions from reporters during his visit to the Webster Kendrick Boys & Girls Club to announce a new initiative helping young people recover from the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, May 6, 2021. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
