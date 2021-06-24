Lawsuit challenges Gov. Hogan’s decision to end federal unemployment benefits

Unemployed workers in Maryland are going to court to try to stop the state from cutting off federal aid to the jobless.
The Unemployed Workers Union announced a lawsuit Thursday challenging Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s decision to end several pandemic unemployment programs early. The class-action lawsuit in Baltimore Circuit Court also seeks benefits for people whose cases have been pending in the state’s claims system.
Named as defendants are Hogan and Maryland Department of Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson.
Many claimants have been disqualified from benefits “without explanation or hearing” or “were placed in an ‘on-hold’ status for months at a time or indefinitely,” the lawsuit claims.
“The stories we have heard from people who have not received a dime — a dime — over the past year are beyond harrowing,” attorney Alec Summerfield said at a press conference in Baltimore before heading into the courthouse to file the lawsuit. “People who worked for decades now cannot afford to put food on the table. This is a disgrace.”
The plaintiffs are six Maryland residents who have filed for unemployment.
They want a judge to issue an injunction to stop Hogan from ending the federal benefits. They also want the court to declare that the unemployment claimants have a right to withheld benefits, speedy adjudication of claims and adequate communication from the state labor department.
Hogan announced this month that on July 3, Maryland would stop participating in the federal programs. They include programs that provide $300 extra weekly payments, cover gig workers and the self-employed, and provide extra weeks of benefits.
The governor cited increasing vaccination rates, job growth and complaints from businesses that they are facing worker shortages.
Latest Politics
This story will be updated.