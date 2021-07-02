Hearing set for Friday afternoon on Maryland unemployment lawsuits

A Baltimore judge is scheduled this afternoon to take up two cases that aim to stop Maryland from cutting off federal unemployment benefits this weekend.
A 2 p.m. hearing in front of has been set before Judge Lawrence Fletcher-Hill in Baltimore Circuit Court. The proceedings will take place via Zoom.
The two separate cases were brought by unemployed Marylanders challenging Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s decision to end decision to end federal pandemic benefits. Maryland Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson is also named as a defendant in both lawsuits.
The hearing comes a day before Maryland is set to end the federal unemployment programs.
This story will be updated.