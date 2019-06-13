Hogan, lawmakers outraged over UMMS 'self-dealing' report, praise cancellation of hospital rate hike

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and influential lawmakers reacted Thursday with outrage to the latest revelations of self-dealing at the University of Maryland Medical System, while praising the system for the resignation of several executives and canceling a proposed $75 million rate hike for patients in Baltimore.

“This has been a shocking experience from the first time all of this was revealed,” Hogan, a Republican, said in an interview on “The C4 Show” on WBAL-AM.

Hogan appointed 11 new people Wednesday to the organization’s board of directors — a move he said was intended to provide the 13-hospital network with a clean slate.

‘I promised we were going to try to totally bring in fresh blood,” Hogan said. “The top five people running the organization have all left the organization. We just replaced 11 members of the board with some very well-respected folks. … It’s very clear: if you serve on the board, you can’t do business with the board. We’ve got to restore confidence in this organization.”

The medical system released Wednesday a contractor’s review of the deals it had with a third of the members of its board and their companies. The report revealed more no-bid and self-dealing practices.

The system commissioned and paid for the 41-page report from Nygren Consulting in response to revelations published in The Baltimore Sun, starting in March, about the network’s practices that enriched board members, including former Democratic Mayor Catherine Pugh of Baltimore.

As the report was released, the system’s flagship hospital, University of Maryland Medical Center, dropped plans to seek more revenue from patients. It had submitted a request in January to state regulators that would have generated about $75 million from patients, or a nearly 5% boost in revenue.

The Sun reported this week that the system was earning above-average profits even as the medical center sought the increase.

Hogan blasted hospital executives for making the request.

“Talk about being tone deaf,” the governor said. “It’s absolutely ridiculous. At a time where we’re talking about millions of dollars in questionable contracts ... to say we need a rate increase at a time when they had record profits at a nonprofit, it just was absurd. … I think it was a really good idea for them to withdraw the request. It was a dumb idea for them to submit the request.”

Since the scandal broke, Pugh has resigned as mayor and UMMS CEO Robert Chrencik and four other top system officials stepped down. Also, the Democratic-controlled Maryland General Assembly passed emergency legislation this spring to reform the board and Hogan signed it into law.

State Sen. Jill P. Carter, a Baltimore Democrat who submitted legislation to bar self-dealing practices on the board, said she was troubled the board Wednesday invited some board members who went on leave during the consultant’s review to return to the panel.

From 2010 to 2018, a company owned by former Democratic state Sen. Francis Kelly, a longtime and influential board member, generated about $16 million in revenue for managing insurance and benefits for UMMS and some of its affiliate hospitals, according to disclosures with the Maryland Health Services Cost Review Commission and estimates by company officials to the Sun.

The Nygren report fund that in 2012 the board’s audit committee “vetted concerns re: management’s decision not to competitively bid the services” for Kelly’s contracts.

“It does not appear that the services provided by Kelly Benefit Strategies have been rebid or marked to market since 2012,” the report stated. However, the review found the company provided “a fair market value” for its work. Still, the report stated that the system would seek bids going forward for those services.

Carter said the board’s vote to ask Kelly to return as a board member “violates the spirit” of the emergency reform law.

“The legislation was intended to put an end to the self-dealing and the lack of competitiveness in the process,” Carter said. “Frank Kelly was among those who benefited from lack of competitive bids. He got the lion’s share of the profits. It’s an insult to the public. It does nothing to restore public trust.”

Kelly has not responded to requests for comment.

Carter called the cancellation of the rate hike request the “right decision until they prove they are able to be trusted.”

State Sen. Bill Ferguson, a Baltimore Democrat, called the Nygren report “sobering and infuriating.”

He suggested those who profited improperly from the scandal pay back the money they gained.

The report released Wednesday reviewed business deals with nine board members and found:

» Seven of the deals were entered into without competitive bids;

» In four cases, the board of directors was not properly informed of the business relationships;

» The board member who was in charge of auditing financial dealings himself had a no-bid deal;

» In at least two instances, staff felt pressured to promote the use of software from companies that would have benefited individual board members financially.

The report focused its harshest criticism on deals with board members that hospital officials described as “personal services” contracts: Pugh, who was paid $500,000 for her self-published “Healthy Holly” children’s books; Robert Pevenstein, a consultant who was paid more than $100,000 a year; John W. Dillon, who was paid $892,000 since 2013 for providing “healthcare consulting services;” and Dr. Scott Rifkin, who runs a health care software company.

In an interview, Rifkin said he never intended to make money off his relationship with UMMS and didn’t seek to influence anyone in the system to push his software on other care providers

Baltimore Sun reporter Meredith Cohn contributed to this article.

luke.broadwater@baltsun.com