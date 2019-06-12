Review of Maryland hospital network finds more no-bid contracting, faults former CEO for 'Healthy Holly' deal

A review of contracts the University of Maryland Medical System had with members of its board of directors and their companies revealed more no-bid and self-dealing practices — including that executives pressured staff to use board members’ products — and blamed former CEO Robert Chrencik and other system leaders.

“Many of these contracts were not competitively bid, were not declared to be necessary by the board or senior leaders, and, if vetted, were without full transparency to the entire board,” concluded the review by Nygren Consulting, which was hired by the hospital network.

The report released Wednesday focused largely on deals with four board members: Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh, who was paid $500,000 for her self-published children’s books; Robert Pevenstein, a consultant who was paid more than $100,000 a year; John W. Dillon, who UMMS paid $892,000 since 2013 for providing “healthcare consulting services,” and Dr. Scott Rifkin, whose company “provides software for a pilot program designed to reduce hospital readmissions.”

The system commissioned the review in response to revelations in The Baltimore Sun about the contracting practices. Since the scandal broke in March, Pugh has resigned as mayor and Chrencik and four other top hospital network officials quit: Megan Arthur, its primary lawyer; Jerry Wollman, chief administrative officer; Christine Bachrach, chief compliance officer, and Keith Persinger, chief performance improvement officer.

According to the review, Chrencik entered into an agreement to buy Pugh’s “Healthy Holly” books without approval from the board.

“Our review has determined management did not present the book purchases to the board of any committee for prior approval,” wrote David Nygren and Kevin LeGrand, who wrote the report. “The purchase was not subject to any competitive bidding process.”

The system’s payments to Pugh are the subject of criminal investigations by the FBI and the Office of the State Prosecutor.

Pevenstein, who was chairman of both the board’s audit and finance committees, had several deals with the system, including for-profit relationships for the firms Profit Recovery Partners and Optime, as well as the consulting deal that paid him more than $100,000.

“Most board members stated they had little awareness of Mr. Pevenstein’s multiple financial arrangements either directly with UMMS or with entities that did business with UMMS,” the report states.

“It was reported that Mr. Pevenstein and Mr. Persinger exerted pressure on various departments to implement software from Optime, a firm with which Mr. Pevenstein had a financial relationship,” the report states. “Staff on whom the pressure was reportedly exerted felt they could not reject Mr. Pevenstein’s and Mr. Persinger’s insistence, even though they questioned appropriateness of the director’s influence and the merits of the business transaction.”

Moreover, the review found, “interviewees reported some difficulties with the implementation” of Pevenstein’s software.

Dillon was paid hundreds of thousands for helping to obtain donations to system hospitals on the Eastern Shore; the report noted that “fundraising is an expectation of all volunteer, nonprofit directors.”

Rifkin, the founder of Real Time Medical Solutions, provided his software for free to the medical system, but the review found he sought to leverage the relationship to grow his company.

“Certain members of the staff reported that they felt compelled to implement Real Time software and to engage in promoting it to skilled nursing facilities,” the review found. “A letter from UMMS encouraging operators of skilled nursing facilities to subscribe to Real Time software was sent in June 2018.”

From 2010 to 2018, a company owned by former state Sen. Francis Kelly, a longtime and influential board member, generated about $16 million in revenue for managing insurance and benefits for UMMS and some of its affiliate hospitals, according to disclosures with the Maryland Health Services Cost Review Commission and estimates by company officials to the Sun.

“It does not appear that the services provided by Kelly Benefit Strategies have been rebid or marked to market since 2012,” the report stated.

However, the review found the company provided “a fair market value” for its work. Still, the report stated that the system would seek bids going forward for those services.

“UMMS plans to extend the contract by one year while an RFP process is conducted,” the report said.

On Wednesday, the UMMS board voted to ask our members who had been on voluntary leave to return, including Kelly. The board also asked to return: August J. Chiasera, an executive with M&T Bank, which has contracts with the system; James A. Soltesze, CEO of a civil engineering firm that had a contract with the system; and Walter A. Tilley Jr., CEO of Home Paramount Pest Control, which had a contract with the system.

The “business relationships” of those board members “will be competitively bid under stringent guidelines,” UMMS said in a statement.

The UMMS board hired Nygren, a consulting firm based in Santa Barbara, California, in April to document and review contracts awarded to board members. The firm was charged with evaluating the system’s policies and procedures related to conflicts of interest and contracting. It delivered recommendations on how the board can better govern the 13-hospital system that generates $4.4 billion in annual revenue.

Among its recommendations was the hospital network should adopt a new conflict-of-interest policy — which the system did last month — that bars it from granting sole-source contracts to board members or their businesses, and precludes it from having any business with certain board leaders.