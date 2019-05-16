UMMS affiliate hospitals also have deals with board members. Maryland lawmakers want reforms there, too.

State officials outraged by self-dealing contracts between the University of Maryland Medical System and its board members are calling on the health network’s affiliate hospitals to reform their board practices, as well, after a Baltimore Sun investigation revealed similar business ties.

UMMS has endured the wrath of lawmakers upset that the medical system entered into contracts with the companies of nearly a third of its board of directors — particularly because several of them were no-bid deals. The outcry resulted in the resignations of seven board members, including the UMMS CEO and Baltimore’s mayor.

The General Assembly passed a law last month, signed by Gov. Larry Hogan, that forbids single-source deals for the system, requires full board approval of contracts with members’ companies and forces all board members to resign by Jan. 1.

Now, Hogan and state lawmakers want the 10 separate affiliates within UMMS to reassess business ties with their own unpaid board members, totaling millions of dollars, and consider the same sweeping reforms.

“The governor expects that the new UMMS board will introduce tougher ethics standards, and extend those standards to affiliate hospitals,” said Michael Ricci, a spokesman for the Republican governor. “These are nonprofit institutions that were founded for the public good, not for personal enrichment.”

House Minority Leader Nic Kipke said UMMS hospitals need “to get their acts together as it relates to inappropriate contracts” before the next legislative session in January. “If I were in their shoes, I would be scrambling to eliminate anything that looks like self-dealing or single-source contracts.”

Over the past five years, some board members at affiliate hospitals reported business ties with the institutions they govern, according to The Sun’s review of disclosure forms the members filed with Maryland’s Health Services Cost Review Commission. A spokesman for UMMS said some deals were competitively bid but didn’t address others.

The majority of affiliate board members did not report having anything to disclose in recent years. In 2018, of the more than 130 board members at the affiliates, 14 disclosed business dealings as required by state rules.

They include some of the region’s top developers and property owners, a telecommunications executive, insurance administrators and doctors with medical practices. Some UMMS board members also have substantial business with the affiliates.

Whiting-Turner Contracting Co. CEO Timothy J. Regan and St. John’s Properties founder Edward St. John are board members for the University of Maryland Medical Center, the flagship UMMS hospital in Baltimore. In Harford County, well-known businessman Richard P. Streett serves as a board member for the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health system, which oversees Harford Memorial Hospital.

All three — major contributors to various candidates in Maryland — reported that their companies have financial dealings with the medical system.

Regan reported that Whiting-Turner, a national construction company based in Baltimore County, holds “construction contracts of various sizes ... at a number of system hospitals.” He valued the work at over $100,000, but was not required to provide exact figures. UMMS-related projects the company has discussed publicly have been valued in the millions.

Another Whiting-Turner executive, Frank Palmer, serves on the board of the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson.

St. John and Streett each reported hundreds of thousands of dollars in business dealings with the Upper Chesapeake Health system. The system leases commercial space from their companies.

Several affiliate board members who are doctors — some with high-level positions at UMMS institutions — reported that their practices held contracts with the institutions they oversaw, amounting to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Michael Schwartzberg, the UMMS spokesman, said that a review of contracts being conducted for the overall hospital system by an independent consulting company is “focused on the system-level board,” but “best practices identified and recommendations made” by Nygren Consulting of California will be shared with UMMS affiliate boards.

Those boards, he said, “have the autonomy to select members based on many factors, including relevant local expertise of the individuals and needs of the respective organizations.”

Schwartzberg said some of the contracts held by affiliate board members predate those members’ board service. He said that others — including Streett’s — are consistent with “fair market value,” a standard for tax-exempt organizations. The IRS presumes such deals are “reasonable” if nonprofits document their valuations and the company’s representatives don’t vote on the transactions.

Schwartzberg said Whiting-Turner had business with the system before Regan joined the UMMC board in 2015, that Palmer joined the St. Joseph board in 2016, and both men recused themselves from board discussions about their firm’s projects. He said Whiting-Turner’s contracts with UMMC were competitively bid, but he did not answer questions about the company’s contracts with other system hospitals.

Schwartzberg said Upper Chesapeake Health’s real estate lease with St. John Properties also predated, and was disclosed at the time of, St. John’s appointment to the UMMC board in 2018. He said the deal was at fair market value but did not say whether it was competitively bid.

The new UMMS-related law requires state auditors to review contracts of UMMS board members. It also bars state and local elected officials from serving as board members, and limits board tenures to 10 years.

The law stops short of mandating reforms at the system’s affiliate hospitals. However, bill sponsor Sen. Jill Carter, a Baltimore Democrat, said the changes should apply to the affiliates.

This week, Kipke, an Anne Arundel County Republican, and other lawmakers said they expect to file legislation to reform the boards of affiliate hospitals if they don’t implement similar reforms.