“My feeling is that UMMS has been under stress because of the changes,” Pendergrass said. “I don’t know if they’re not complying because they’re trying to be uncooperative or because they’re digging themselves out of a big problem. There have been some conversations and, going forward, my feeling is there will be progress. Hopefully we’re going to see, over time, that things are moving in the right direction. The legislature will be looking at it again this session. We’ll keep monitoring it.”