President Donald Trump scheduled to appear at Fort McHenry in Baltimore Monday over mayor’s objections

President Donald Trump was to head to Baltimore on Monday for a Memorial Day address at Fort McHenry scheduled over the objections of Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, who said the visit sets the wrong example as the city remains under a stay-at-home order because of the coronavirus.
The stay-at-home order limits travel to essential trips and keeps most businesses closed.
Young, a Democrat, first asked the Republican Trump to reconsider his visit Thursday. The mayor says the city continues to ban gatherings of more than 10 people, and that city resources were already stretched thin due to the pandemic and would be further strained by assisting with a presidential visit.
The White House didn’t budge. “The brave men and women who have preserved our freedoms for generations did not stay home and the president will not either as he honors their sacrifice by visiting such a historic landmark in our nation’s history,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said.
Fellow Republican Gov. Larry Hogan was not planning to attend, saying he was spending the day with his family celebrating his 64th birthday.
Fort McHenry closed to the public March 28 to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which has sickened more than 46,000 Marylanders and killed more than 2,100. National Park Service properties, including the Grand Canyon, have been gradually reopening in a phased approach, but the fort remains shut down.
Trump made his first visit to Baltimore as president last September, addressing U.S. House Republicans holding a retreat in the city. His motorcade was met by noisy protests along the downtown route.
Last July , the president began a string of tweets and comments attacking Rep. Elijah Cummings — who died in October — as well as the congressman’s hometown of Baltimore and his 7th Congressional District, which the president called “rat and rodent infested.” Later in the same week, Trump later alleged billions of dollars in federal aid to the city was “wasted” and “stolen." City officials disputed that claim, and Trump never offered evidence.