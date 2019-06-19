U.S. House committee declines amendments by Rep. Anthony Brown to block Gov. Hogan's toll lanes project

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown has lost a bid in a House committee to block Gov. Larry Hogan’s plan to widen portions of the Capital Beltway and Interstate 270.

The Hogan administration pitched the public-private partnership as a way to alleviate traffic congestion without relying on taxpayer dollars. Private contractors would recoup their investment through tolls charged on drivers who use the new lanes.

But Brown, a Democrat who represents parts of Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties, opposes the plan for so-called “luxury lanes.” He recently tweeted that he is “committed to addressing traffic by getting cars off the road, investing in transit-oriented communities, and developing a regional, multi-modal transit system.”

Brown authored an amendment to bar the federal government from paying for environmental impact studies for the road expansions. A second Brown amendment would have blocked using federal dollars to transfer the Baltimore-Washington Parkway from the National Park Service to the state of Maryland; that plan also proposes an arrangement between the state government and a private company to build toll lanes.

But the House Rules Committee declined early Wednesday to make the amendments “in order.” That means the full House won’t be consider them as part of appropriations measures.

The committee permitted nearly 300 amendments, but none involved local transportation issues such as Brown’s toll lanes language.

“There will be more opportunities for Congress to weigh in during the appropriations process this year and next, and during the surface transportation reauthorization due next year," Brown said after the committee action.

Maryland’s Board of Public Works on June 5 approved the use of private companies for Hogan’s plan, but agreed to delay work on the Capital Beltway after running into opposition. The Republican governor agreed to proceed first with adding toll lanes to Interstate 270, which connects the beltway and Frederick. Widening the beltway in Prince George’s County would come later.

