Presidential candidate Swalwell's poll on gun buyback program backfires; 79% say, 'No. We Love Guns > Kids'

Rep. Eric Swalwell’s Twitter poll on a proposed federal gun buyback program probably did not go the way he planned, as nearly 80 percent of respondents said, “No. We love Guns > Kids.”

Posted by the Democratic presidential candidate at 9:30 p.m. Monday, the poll asked Twitter users whether they’d support “a ban AND buy-back of every weapon of war in America.”

The choices were either “Yes! Australia already has” or “No. We love Guns > Kids,” further pushing the fact that the University of Maryland graduate has looked to position himself as the candidate with the toughest proposals for gun control.

By 10 p.m. Tuesday, the results did not seem to be going Swalwell’s way as 79 percent of the 119,342 votes cast were for the “Guns > Kids” option.

Twitter polls are incredibly unscientific and subject to online campaigns to influence the results.

While there are numerous replies ridiculing Swalwell for the proposal, it would be hard to gauge whether the poll was drowned out by a vocal minority or the result of a genuine backlash to the idea.

Regardless, in the middle of a crowded Democratic field in which candidates are fighting for positioning ahead of the party’s presidential nomination, this is probably not a good look for Swalwell.

