Team coaches, university administrators and medical school professors topped The Baltimore Sun’s list of the state’s highest-paid employees — a list dominated by men.
The 2019 list is topped by University of Maryland men’s basketball coach Mark Turgeon ($3.0 million), who the school hired in 2011. In 2016, it extended his contract through the 2022-23 season.
Michael Locksley ($2.5 million), who began as the school’s head football coach in 2018, is second.
He is followed on the list by Brenda Frese ($1.3 million), the Terrapins’ women’s basketball coach. Frese has been Maryland coach since 2002 and led the team to the 2006 national title.
She is one of only three women in the top 50, according to the state comptroller’s office records The Sun obtained through a public information request.
The others are No. 26 Rajshree Agarwal ($624,000), a professor in entrepreneurship and strategy and a founding director of the Ed Snider Center for Enterprise and Markets at the University of Maryland, College Park; and No. 46 Ritu Agarwal, interim dean at the university’s Robert H. Smith School of Business.
Most of the top earners are men affiliated with the University of Maryland campuses in Baltimore and College Park.
The top 10 includes Jay A. Perman ($1.0 million), the chancellor of the university system and former president of the University of Maryland, Baltimore; heart surgeon and University of Maryland Medical System professor Bradley Taylor ($949,000); and former university system chancellor Robert Caret ($946,000). Caret, who left his post last month after deciding not to seek another five-year contract, was in the middle of a 2018 debate over whether to keep Maryland football coach DJ Durkin.
Durkin ($860,000) is ninth on the top earners’ list. He was fired as coach following the heatstroke death of 19-year-old offensive lineman Jordan McNair after a team workout. The coach’s removal triggered a buyout clause under which much of the money owed him ($4.7 million) was paid in 2018, with the rest to follow.
After leaving Maryland, Durkin became a consultant for the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and is now an assistant coach at the University of Mississippi.
At its highest levels, college football and basketball are multibillion-dollar businesses, and head coaches are often the top-paid public employees in their states. Turgeon was Maryland’s top-earning state employee in 2017, followed by Durkin in 2018 and then Turgeon again last year.