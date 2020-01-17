Haire said in December that the financial statements represented only a snapshot of the party’s finances. He said the shortfall reflected on the financial statements dated Sept. 30 was due largely to the “massive, unexpected” bills associated with having Pence headline the party’s annual Red, White and Blue Dinner on June 24. More than 500 people bought tickets for the sold-out event at a Linthicum hotel and revenue was strong — $149,070 came in, compared to $110,000 that was budgeted.