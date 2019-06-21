Anne Arundel County Republican Corine Frank to be Maryland GOP director when Patrick O'Keefe leaves next month

Corine Frank, the vice chairwoman of the Anne Arundel County Republican Central Committee, has been appointed the new executive director of the Maryland GOP, starting next month.

Frank — a candidate for the county school board, a PTA leader and a married mother of two — is to take the job at the Maryland Republican Party after executive director Patrick O’Keefe departs in mid-July for a position at an online fundraising company.

“Corine will be starting immediately after I leave in a seamless transition,” O’Keefe said Friday in an email.

The change was first reported by the Red Maryland website.

O’Keefe, 28, is leaving to become director of customer success for political accounts at Anedot, a Dallas-based firm whose slogan says it “enables you to raise more money with less effort.”

On his Facebook page, O’Keefe thanked Maryland GOP Chairman Dirk Haire and praised Frank as “one of our best grassroots activists over the past few years. He said she “has amazing energy that’s needed for the role.”

Frank could not be reached for comment.

“I want to thank Patrick for the last two and a half years he has served the party and am excited for him for his new opportunity,” Haire wrote in an email Thursday night to GOP state central committee members.

Haire wrote that he chose Frank, 36, because of her dedication to the party.

“For those of you who don't know Corine, she is the vice chair of the Anne Arundel County Central Committee and has served as our state party rules chair,” Haire wrote. “She also served on the School Board Appointment Commission for County Executive Steve Schuh and as the campaign manager for County Councilman Nathan Volke's successful election last year.”

Added Haire: “I have confidence that she has an excellent understanding of our state party and will handle the role effectively.”

