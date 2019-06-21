Former Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake defends Joe Biden after controversial comments

Former Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake went on CNN on Thursday to defend Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden after his controversial remarks about working with segregationists senators.

At a fundraising event in New York on Tuesda, Biden pointed toward two segregationist senators from the 1970s as examples of colleagues he could work with. He said during that era, "at least there was some civility" in the Senate. The Democratic presidential candidate The former vice president quickly came under fire for his comments, and Sen. Corey Booker was among those who were vocal and demanded an apology from Biden.

Rawlings-Blake said on CNN that she doesn’t “have any knock” on Booker, who is also running for president, but she has spent time with Biden and doesn’t believe he is a racist.

“He has the right to feel how he wants to feel,” the former mayor said. “If he feels he needs an apology that’s on him.”

While Rawlings-Blake said she believed Biden made a mistake, she also said Democrats need to be careful about tearing one another down so they don’t risk losing the 2020 presidential race to Republican Donald Trump.

“We have to be very careful about ambition and not letting that be the true north,” Rawlings-Blake said. “True north should be getting the White House back, and if we want the White House back we need to be careful.”

The former mayor said Biden is an “amazing” politician and public servant, calling him a great addition to the current list of Democratic presidential nominees. However, when fellow CNN panel member Trump for President 2020 advisory board member David Urban called Biden “out of touch” with the base of the Democratic party, Rawlings-Blake agreed.

