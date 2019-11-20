Pugh, 69, is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, seven counts of wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, and two counts of tax evasion. All of the charges have to do with allegations regarding the sales of her books: that she sometimes did not supply books as purchased; that she fraudulently funneled money from those sales into her 2016 mayoral campaign, and that she failed to acknowledge the vast sums of money she was pocketing or pay taxes on them.