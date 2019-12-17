Cummings was a chief sponsor of another bill, the bipartisan Fair Chance Act, that would forbid the federal government from asking job applicants to divulge any criminal history until near the end of the hiring process. Companies doing business with the government would also be subject to the requirement for jobs tied to federal contracts. Such bills are often called “ban the box” legislation because they seek to prohibit a box on an application that job seekers check if they have a criminal history.