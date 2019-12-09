A Maryland law aimed at extending the state’s campaign finance oversight into online political ads goes too far, a federal appeals court has ruled.
The Online Electioneering Transparency and Accountability Act, passed in 2018, would require newspapers and other media platforms to publish information on their websites about the political ads they display. The state law followed revelations about a Russian disinformation campaign in the 2016 presidential election, including thousands of ads a Russian internet agency created or promoted on Facebook.
A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals lauded the intent of the Maryland law, but said in an opinion Friday that some of its terms encroach on the First Amendment.
“This case asks, at bottom, whether these terms can be squared with the First Amendment,” wrote Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson. “For the reasons discussed below, we agree with the district court that they cannot. While Maryland’s law tries to serve important aims, the state has gone about this task in too circuitous and burdensome a manner to satisfy constitutional scrutiny.”
The law’s effective date was July 1, 2018. The next month, media organizations including The Baltimore Sun and The Washington Post, filed for a preliminary injunction in U.S. District Court to block portions of it from taking effect. The district judge temporarily blocked their enforcement.
Republican Gov. Larry Hogan also expressed concern about the constitutionality of the law.
The Maryland-Delaware-D.C. Press Association, a plaintiff in the case, was gratified by the appeals court’s ruling, spokeswoman Rebecca Snyder said.
“MDDC and our members believe in fair and open elections. This law was trying to fix the very real problems posed by Facebook’s lax political advertising practices by burdening news outlets that were never part of the problem,” Snyder said. “The courts reaffirmed that it is unconstitutional to compel the news media and other private entities to publish information. It’s a clear ruling that gets to the heart of our concerns.”
The state attorney general’s office said it was reviewing the decision and had no immediate comment.