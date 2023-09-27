Maryland Democratic Party Chair Yvette Lewis to resign

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Yvette Lewis, the chair of Maryland’s Democratic Party, will step down from her role effective Oct. 6.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve in a position you all entrusted to me,” Lewis wrote in an email to the trustees of the Maryland Democratic Party Tuesday evening. “And as I take a moment to reflect on my time as Chair, my heart is flooded with many warm memories that I will never forget.”

Maryland Democratic Party Spokesman Brandon Stoneberg said that Lewis is leaving her role to “pursue new challenges,” and that more information will become available in the coming days.

In her email, Lewis recounted some of what the party went through under her leadership, including the political struggles felt as the state adapted to the coronavirus pandemic and the overturn of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision in 2022.

“Overcoming those challenges as a team was difficult but it only made us stronger,” she wrote.

But Lewis, who is resigning as party chair for the second time, also noted her victories, like fundraising $11.5 million since her 2019 reelection and nearly tripling the number of trustees in the same time period.

“We truly rebranded and rebuilt the party from one of its all-time lows to the powerhouse you saw in the 2022 election cycle,” she wrote. “It is a bittersweet feeling to step away, but I do so with the knowledge that the Maryland Democratic Party is in fantastic shape and ready to continue electing Democrats across the state.”

Lewis became the second Black woman to lead Maryland’s Democratic Party upon her election in 2011, during which time she was elected secretary of the National Association of State Democratic Chairs. She left her position as the state chair in 2015.

Following her first term as chair, Lewis became an at-large member of the Democratic National Committee.

Over the course of her lengthy political career, Lewis served on presidential campaigns for Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, and congressional campaigns for Steny Hoyer and Kweisi Mfume. She also worked for former Democratic Gov. Martin O’Malley’s unsuccessful presidential bid in 2016.

Lewis currently serves as the national committeewoman representing Maryland for the Democratic National Committee, and chairs the Voter Protection Standing Committee for the Association of State Democratic Committees.

In a statement, Democratic Gov. Wes Moore said that Lewis’ impact on Maryland’s Democratic Party “has been nothing short of transformative,” and that she has “left the party more heavily resourced and organizationally sound.”

“I know I will be joined by many in thanking her for her years of service to the Party, to the State and to the Country,” Moore’s statement said. “As Maryland Democrats begin the process of selecting a new Chair, I look forward to making my recommendation to the state central committee in the coming days.”