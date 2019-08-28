Baltimore Mayor Young calls recent police union tweets a ‘distraction;' plans to meet with FOP leadership

Baltimore Mayor Jack Young on Wednesday said he plans to meet soon with police union leaders as he called on the union to cut out negative social media posts and work with him and the police commissioner to solve Baltimore’s crime problem.
“We’re all upset with crime being out of control in the city,” Young said at his weekly news conference at City Hall. “We need all our partners, including the FOP, to sit down and figure out how we can work together instead of everybody putting out all these little quotes. ... We don’t need people tweeting and being a distraction.”
After several high-profile crimes against police department employees in the city, Young was asked about recent tweets from the Baltimore police union’s account that use the hashtag #cityincrisis.
In particular, the union is objecting to the police department’s response after an officer escaped injury after being reportedly shot at early Tuesday morning.
Baltimore police say at 1:16 a.m. a silver SUV tried to strike an officer who had stopped a car in the 2400 block of Reisterstown Road. Three minutes later, another officer on patrol noticed a silver SUV matching at an intersection in the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Ave.
As the officer began to approach the SUV, the driver got out of the car and began firing a handgun, but missed the officer, police said.
The driver then fled in his car with police chasing, but a police major stopped the pursuit once officers reached southbound Interstate 295, because it became a “danger factor” to both citizens and officers, according to Police Commissioner Michael Harrison.
In response, the union tweeted: “The brave men and women of the Baltimore Police Department were told to stand down during the riots. Now we are being told to stand down on an attempted murder of a police officer."
The incident follows several attacks on Baltimore police officers and employees in recent weeks.
On Saturday, an off-duty Baltimore school police officer and a retired state corrections officer shot and killed a 22-year-old man who reportedly tried to rob them at gunpoint. And over two weeks ago Sgt. Isaac Carrington was shot outside his home also during an attempted armed robbery in the 5600 block of Summerfield Ave.
Last month two Baltimore Police civilian employees, including a deputy police commissioner were robbed in two separate incidents in Patterson Park and Albemarle Street, respectively.
Young said Wednesday that he and union officials plan to meet in the near future.
“We need all the partners at the table. We need all hands on deck,” Young said. “I want to talk about how we can work together to improve the crime-fight in the city of Baltimore.”
Police union president, Sgt. Mike Mancuso, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But the union posted on Twitter Wednesday afternoon, saying they have no meeting scheduled with Young.
The union said Young had cancelled a previously scheduled meeting and accused him of dishonesty.
Mancuso has been critical of Harrison since his hiring.
“The current deployment of Patrol Officers will not be able to, under any circumstances, implement the new crime plan as intended,” Mancuso wrote in July. “Any crime plan must begin with the stark reality of the current resources available, not the resources that are desired."
On June 7, the union sent an “open letter” to its members denouncing Harrison after the commissioner had a press conference announcing the arrest of Sgt. Ethan Newberg on charges he illegally arrested an innocent man out of spite.
“I believe politics are at play here,” Mancuso wrote.