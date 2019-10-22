Ending months of speculation, Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young said Tuesday he has decided to seek Baltimore’s top job.
After previously swearing-off a run, the Democrat said his thinking changed as he settled into the job of running the city this spring. He moved up from City Council president to replace Democratic Mayor Catherine Pugh, first as ex officio when Pugh went on leave, and then on a permanent basis when she resigned.
In an interview with The Baltimore Sun, Young, 65, laid out a vision for a full term in office, including building a new courthouse; implementing a new training program for city employees to advance in their careers; bolstering a new office to help build strong families, and attempting to address equity among the races across the city.
“There have been a lot of challenges since I was sworn in April 1,” Young said, referring to, among other problems, a ransomware attack in May on the city’s computer systems. “I’ve had a strong team that is very wise and capable. I decided I want to run because there’s a lot of things I want to accomplish.”
Young said he’s encouraged by Police Commissioner Michael Harrison’s crime plan. Even though homicides and shootings are up this year, crime is going down in targeted zones that are the focus of extra police resources, Young said. He was also boosted last week by a strong fundraiser from business leaders, restaurateurs and developers. Young raised more than $250,000 during the week, his campaign said.
“The business community can see we are on the cusp of a renaissance in Baltimore," Young said. “I believe I’m the person to do it. I’ve proven I can run the city of Baltimore. I have the experience as a city councilman, council president and as mayor.”
Young said he planned to have a formal campaign kickoff Saturday that will include appearances from Democratic County Executive John A. Olszewski Jr. of Baltimore County, Democratic County Executive Steuart Pittman Jr. of Anne Arundel County and Democratic City Councilwoman Mary Pat Clarke, who was Young’s first boss in politics when she was council president.
Young became mayor when Pugh resigned May 2 amid scandal, and said shortly after taking over the job that he planned to be mayor only until the 2020 election, in which he would run for his former job as council president. But by June, Young said he was seriously considering running for the top job.
Young is the first mayor from East Baltimore since Clarence Du Burns, who became the city’s first African American mayor in 1987, also stepping up to the role from the council president’s seat.
Only one other current officeholder is in the race so far: Democratic City Council President Brandon Scott. But there are more than a dozen candidates who have said they are running. The Democrats include former state Deputy Attorney General Thiru Vignarajah, Baltimore activist Carlmichael “Stokey” Cannady, and the unofficial “mayor of Hampden” Lou Catelli, who is also named Will Bauer.
Among those still considering whether to run are former Mayor Sheila Dixon, former Baltimore Police Department spokesman T.J. Smith, and state Sen. Mary Washington — all Democrats. Democrats outnumber Republicans 10-to-1 among registered voters in the city.
Young said he didn’t anticipate that he and Scott running against each other would cause problems for services at City Hall.
“All of them are talented individuals,” Young said of his opponents. “We all bring something to the table. I think I bring something more.”
The filing deadline is Jan. 24 for the April 28 primary.