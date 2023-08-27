Advertisement
Woman killed after being struck by car in Baltimore County accident

Baltimore Sun

(Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

A woman was killed after being struck by a car in Baltimore County on Wednesday, police report.

Baltimore County Police said Saturday that Julie Klien-Whitmore, 69, was hit by a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado while walking her dog with a family member. The driver remained at the scene after the incident.

Klien-Whitmore was in the crosswalk when she was hit. She was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead around 1 p.m.

Police are still investigating the incident.

