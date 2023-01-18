Oprah Winfrey attends Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore’s inauguration

Maryland Gov.-Elect Wes Moore and his family meet with Oprah Winfrey at Government House prior to his inauguration in Annapolis, Md., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) (Bryan Woolston/AP)

Oprah Winfrey is in Annapolis to attend the inauguration Wednesday of Maryland Democratic Gov.-elect Wes Moore.

Winfrey, a former talk show host and television reporter for WJZ-TV in Baltimore, co-hosted a virtual fundraiser for Moore in June during the primary campaign and narrated a digital and television ad that aired across the state in July.

Winfrey and Moore connected following the publication of his first book, “The Other Wes Moore,” when he appeared on her daytime talk show in 2010.

Moore also appeared on an episode of Winfrey’s “Super Soul Sunday” that aired on the Oprah Winfrey Network in 2016. He hosted the show “Beyond Belief,” which aired on Winfrey’s namesake network for one season in 2012.

Baltimore Sun photographer Kenneth K. Lam contributed to this article.