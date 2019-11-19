While he was gone, Smith said he was buoyed by support from his Senate colleagues, who sent him off with prayers and mailed a steady stream of letters and packages to Afghanistan. The senators stuffed their boxes with local products and snacks, including Berger cookies and crab chips from the Baltimore delegation. Smith said he got a reputation on the base for getting the most care packages, which he shared with others. (“It made me a really popular person,” Smith joked.)