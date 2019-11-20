Pugh allegedly used Healthy Holly funds to purchase a new house. After winning the mayoral primary, according to the indictment, she told a campaign donor in October 2016 that she wanted to buy a larger house so she could entertain more people as mayor. The unnamed donor asked how he could help. According to the indictment, Pugh said he could write a $100,000 check to Healthy Holly. The man “understood from Pugh’s representations to him that Pugh would use the money to produce and distribute Healthy Holly books, with the balance of the money going toward the purchase of a new house,” according to the indictment. Pugh also used part of a $100,000 payment from UMMS to pay for the house she bought in Ashburton on Dec. 13 of that year, a week after her inauguration as mayor.