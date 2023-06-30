West Baltimore to get $11.4 million as state, city leaders pitch new phase of community revitalization

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

State and city leaders — in what they described as the start of a renaissance of redevelopment in West Baltimore neighborhoods — converged on the campus of Coppin State University on Thursday to celebrate new funding for economic development in the area.

Under the new $63.1 billion state budget that goes into effect Saturday, $11.4 million will go to the West North Avenue Development Authority — a panel legislators created in 2021 to focus on revitalization efforts in a targeted zone around West North Avenue that stretches from the Fairmont to Bolton Hill neighborhoods.

“This is a down payment on a community that is not just ready, but a community that is eager to shape their own destiny,” said Gov. Wes Moore, a Democrat who took office in January.

Moore and others referred to the scrutiny and historic lack of government aid to the area, including after the damage in the wake of Freddie Gray’s killing eight years ago.

“It was very intentional,” City Council President Nick Mosby said of the ignored “blight and decay” in the area. “It was policies that were shaped in racism and bigotry by our public sector and our private sector. It was those decisions by those policymakers that intentionally hurt our communities.”

About $10 million of the new funding will be used for community grants and $1.4 million will go toward hiring an 11-person staff, said Chad Williams, the authority’s executive director who was hired last year.

From left, Chad Williams, Del. Marlon Amprey, Sen. Antonio Hayes, and Gov. Wes Moore laugh as Coppin State University president Anthony Jenkins delivers remarks during a news conference. Moore announced that $11.4 million in state redevelopment funds are going to the West North Avenue Development Authority. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Williams said the authority began sending out grants last year, like $25,000 to help several Black women-owned businesses set up a kitchen at The Mill on North food hall, which is slated to open this year.

An additional $50,000 went to expanding the E.M.A.G.E. (Entrepreneurs Making And Growing Enterprises) Center, which has started and hosts several businesses, including a clothing company, Made in Bmore Clothing, that in part manufactures school uniforms. Employees with Frozen Desert Sorbet, another company the center helped get off the ground and now sells at Camden Yards during Orioles games, operated a sorbet stand outside the announcement at Coppin’s Parlett L. Moore Library on Thursday while dozens of attendees sat in the heat.

“We created 200 jobs for young people. That’s real. It’s not like fantasy land. It’s real,” said Rasheed Aziz, executive director of Citywide Youth Development, which runs the center. “Now it’s just more support so that organizations like mine can continue to grow and develop.”

Williams said the authority has not yet determined which organizations will get the new grants — though it will have an expedited process compared with other state entities.

A bill passed and signed earlier this year will also allow the authority to avoid regular procurement rules such as approval from the Maryland Board of Public Works, a three-member body that includes the governor, treasurer and comptroller and typically approves state contracts.

State Sen. Antonio Hayes and Del. Marlon Amprey, both West Baltimore Democrats who sponsored the original legislation creating the authority and now sit on its board, sponsored the bill to relax those contracting rules. Amprey said the goal was to expedite the process and to allow local developers to avoid what can be a confusing contracting system.

The authority was still required to create its own procurement policy and must follow other state laws that require a certain percentage of its business to go to minority-owned companies — a level that Williams said the authority is already surpassing. Now one of only a few state government entities that mostly has its own procurement rules, Williams said he as executive director can make individual decisions on grants under $25,000 and all larger grants must be approved by the executive committee or the board, which includes state, city and community association leaders.

The authority has until Dec. 15 to finalize a revitalization plan and submit it to the governor and legislature, according to the same bill passed this year.