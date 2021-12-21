Maryland gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore switches campaign treasurers

Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore has a new campaign treasurer, replacing the prior treasurer, who is embroiled in a labor dispute with workers at her bookstore chain.
Lissa Muscatine, co-owner of Politics and Prose in Washington, D.C., resigned from Moore’s campaign on Monday. A campaign official said Muscatine’s departure was not related to the unionization effort by the bookstore chain’s employees.
Muscatine and co-owner Bradley Graham declined to voluntarily recognize the new union at Politics and Prose, according to a report posted two days earlier by The Washington Post. The article said that Muscatine and Graham hired the Jones Day law firm, known for aggressively fighting unions.
In an official announcement of Mary Tydings as the campaign’s new treasurer on Tuesday, no mention was made about Muscatine’s departure. Muscatine couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
Tydings worked for more than three decades at an executive search firm focusing on “social impact recruiting,” according to the Moore campaign. Tydings also is the daughter of late U.S. Sen. Joseph Tydings.
“I’ve been around Maryland politics my entire life, and I know Wes Moore presents a once-in-a generation opportunity to govern inclusively and change the trajectories of families across this state,” Tydings said in a statement released by the campaign. “I am honored to serve as campaign treasurer, and excited to join Wes in making increased work, wages, and wealth a reality for Maryland’s families.”
Moore, an author and former nonprofit executive based in Baltimore, is part of a crowded field of candidates vying to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Larry Hogan in 2022, including nine Democrats.