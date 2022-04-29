Maryland’s Wes Moore pushes back against criticism he failed to set interviewers straight about his background

Maryland gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore responded Friday to a WBFF-TV story on his military service record that highlighted two past instances of him not correcting television interviewers who inaccurately said he was awarded a Bronze Star.

Moore, a Baltimore Democrat, told reporters Friday he’s never misled others about his record. He was asked about it at a Bowie campaign event touting his endorsement in the governor’s race by U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, a Prince George’s County Democrat.

The story on Baltimore’s Fox45 station noted two instances where interviewers — Stephen Colbert of Comedy Central in 2010 and Gwen Ifill of PBS in 2008 — erroneously called Moore a Bronze Star recipient. Moore, who was a captain in the Army and served in Afghanistan, did not himself claim to have received the honor, but does not appear to correct the record during either of those instances.

Moore said Friday “desperate attacks” by unspecified political opponents are fueling stories questioning his past statements and that the Bronze Star story “pull[ed] together a couple [of clips] where I did not correct the reporter or correct the interviewer” from “hundreds of interviews that I have given.”

“Everything that I have ever said about my service and written about my service I stand by and I’m proud of,” Moore added. “I’m proud of the work that we did overseas and I’m proud of the fact that I am a decorated combat veteran, and I believe I’ve earned that.”

Two weeks ago Moore, dogged by questions over whether he embellished his childhood ties to Baltimore, said he stood by his words in a decade of media appearances and a bestselling autobiography in part by similarly failing to correct false statements of others.