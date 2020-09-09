Bill would give Black World War II medic from Maryland a posthumous Medal of Honor

Cpl. Woodson, from Clarksburg in Montgomery County, nearly didn’t make it ashore. His landing craft exploded after hitting a mine and he was wounded. But when he made it to the beach, he worked for 30 hours to save lives, including pulling four men from the ocean before he collapsed, legislators described Tuesday. But U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who has been advocating for Woodson to receive the medal since 2015, said he was denied it because he was Black.