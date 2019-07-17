Advertisement

Baltimore won’t send water bills until at least early August

Ian Duncan
By
| Baltimore Sun |
Jul 17, 2019 | 11:06 AM
Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young said residents will not receive water bills at least until early August.

The billing system was disrupted in May by a ransomware attack that also shut down city workers’ emails and online payment systems.

When water bills arrive, they will cover at least May, June and July, and for many customers will include charges from April, too. Typical residential customers will receive bills of $300 or $400.

Officials have acknowledged that paying could be a hardship for some, and will offer payment plans to give people additional time to pay the full amount.
The Democratic mayor told reporters Wednesday that officials have been urging customers to set money aside in preparation for the big bills.

“I’m hoping they have done that,” Young said.

