Baltimore to outsource part of city, county water billing operations after sustained ‘struggles’

Baltimore will outsource part of its water billing operation to a contractor, Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young announced Wednesday, after problems in the public works department have consistently left residents with inaccurate information.
Itron will take over meter reading, small meter installation and maintenance in both Baltimore City and Baltimore County, the Democratic mayor said in a news release. The city manages water meter reading and billing for the county under a long-standing agreement.
More than five dozen employees will be laid off as the city switches to the vendor.
“Our customers deserve accurate and timely water bills,” Young said in the statement. Outsourcing these operations, he said, should improve billing accuracy and timeliness, as well as reduce operational costs.
The change is expected to save about $50 million over the course of the five-year Itron contract.
Details of the deal are not yet public, and city officials did not immediately address questions.
The Department of Public Works has long been plagued by problems related to its water billing system. In 2012, for example, a city audit of water-billing errors resulted in $9 million in refunds.
The mayor’s news release noted the department’s “struggles” continued despite the expensive installation of automated meters a few years ago.
Young ordered another audit of Baltimore’s water billing system a year ago, after discovering the city had failed for more than a decade to collect a total of $2.3 million for water from The Ritz-Carlton Residences.
At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Baltimore residents' water bills were delayed by several weeks because of complications tied to teleworking requirements.
The issues have long frustrated city and county residents. Democratic County Executive Johnny Olszewski said in a statement that hiring the contractor will help address concerns about further billing delays.
Itron will begin county meter readings in late October.
“We’ve heard from many who are frustrated that they haven’t yet received their water bills," Olszewski said, “and others who are anxious to receive their bills so they can budget for and pay them without any further delay.”
For some, the economic uncertainty tied to the pandemic has meant stacks of unpaid utility bills. The amount of uncollected charges for all accounts rose nearly 16% between March and September, totaling $194 million by Sept. 15, according to the Department of Public Works.
Olszewski said the county will send four staff members to help city DPW employees prepare bills for residents. County residents should expect to see new bills by mid-November.
Baltimore Sun reporter Alison Knezevich contributed to this article.
This article will be updated.