Maryland’s online voter registration deadline is Tuesday

Maryland residents have until Tuesday to register online to vote in the upcoming presidential election.
The deadline for registering online (or submitting an application to a local elections board) is Oct. 13. While Maryland offers same-day registration at the polls, doing so ahead of time will reduce the amount of time a voter has to spend inside a voting center.
Those who don’t register by this week’s deadline can do so during early voting — Oct. 26 through Nov. 2 — or on Election Day, Nov. 3.
To register, residents are required to provide proof of residency by showing an election judge their Maryland driver’s license or other ID that shows a current address. If a person doesn’t have such documents, they can show the election judge a paycheck, utility bill or other official document that lists a name and address.
State officials are encouraging people to stay home on Election Day, and instead vote by mail, because of the coronavirus pandemic. Nearly half of Maryland voters who plan to participate in the general election say they will vote by mail, according to a recent Goucher College Poll.
The state elections board has compiled maps of all Election Day and early voting locations at https://elections.maryland.gov/elections/2020.