How to vote in the November election

It’s understandable if you’re confused about how to vote in the upcoming November election.
For weeks, there’s been highly-politicized debate over the best way to ensure Marylanders have a safe and easy way to cast their ballots during a hugely consequential election taking place amid a global pandemic. Gov. Larry Hogan recently approved a plan to offer 360 in-person voting centers across Maryland, which could be used by any voter in a county, and would be placed primarily at public high schools.
Still, state leaders are encouraging as many people as possible to stay home on Election Day and instead vote-by-mail. Below, we’ll answer some of your questions about the process.
Wait, I’m not getting a ballot mailed to me like I did for the primary?
No, despite pressure from voter rights advocates, the state will not be replicating its plan from the June primary and mailing every eligible resident a ballot. Instead, everyone should be soon receiving by mail an application for a ballot. If you want to vote-by-mail, you can fill out that application and send it back.
I know I want to vote-by-mail. Do I have to wait to get that application?
No, you can go ahead and request a mail-in ballot now via the State Board of Elections website. The Baltimore Sun editorial board put together a how-to guide that you can read here.
Maryland House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones also released a video taking voters step-by-step.
You don’t need a reason to vote by mail-in ballot — it’s an option for any registered voter.
Can I keep my options open by requesting a ballot in the mail, but still ultimately decide to vote in-person on Nov. 3?
It’s complicated.
As Maryland’s election is structured, any voter who requests an absentee ballot can no longer vote on a traditional ballot — those are the ones scanned into the machines on Election Day. Instead, those voters will be asked to fill out a provisional ballot. Provisional votes can count, but they are set aside on Election Day. After scrutiny to make sure the voters who cast them are eligible, they are tabulated, although that happens late in the canvassing (starting Nov. 12 this year for the Nov. 3 election).
When do I have to request my ballot by?
Your request must be received (not just mailed) by Tuesday, Oct. 20.
How will I know if my request for a ballot was received? And then later, whether it was counted?
You can use the state elections board’s voter look-up website.